Munich: Over 200,000 people against the shift to the right

The influx of people continued throughout the afternoon. Many carried posters, most of which were directed against the AfD, which in some cases is far-right, and the political right - as well as against CDU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz. The stage program lasted around two hours: A speaker from Austria warned of similar conditions to those in the neighboring country, as the right-wing FPÖ and the conservative ÖVP are currently negotiating a coalition there.