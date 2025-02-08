Exceeds expectations
Munich: Over 200,000 people against the shift to the right
Rallies against right-wing extremism and cooperation with the AfD took place again in numerous German cities on Saturday. According to the police, more than 250,000 people gathered in Munich just over an hour after the start to protest against the shift to the right.
The crowd grew and grew: where people usually toast with beer mugs and proclaim the famous "O'zapft is", the Theresienwiese - home of the Oktoberfest - was transformed into a showcase for democracy, human rights and diversity.
Under the motto "Democracy needs you", the alliance "Munich is colorful" called for a demonstration on Munich's Theresienwiese. Up to 75,000 participants were registered, but far more than 250,000 people gathered on Saturday. The organizers even spoke of 320,000 protesters.
The flow of people to the rally did not stop in the afternoon:
Police report peaceful atmosphere
The signal from the Bavarian capital was clear and echoed across the square as a chorus: "Resist! Put up resistance! Against fascism here in this country. To the barricades, to the barricades!" rang out across the square in front of the Bavaria statue. The Bavarian police reported a peaceful, exuberant atmosphere.
The influx of people continued throughout the afternoon. Many carried posters, most of which were directed against the AfD, which in some cases is far-right, and the political right - as well as against CDU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz. The stage program lasted around two hours: A speaker from Austria warned of similar conditions to those in the neighboring country, as the right-wing FPÖ and the conservative ÖVP are currently negotiating a coalition there.
An X user shows the sea of people on Munich's Theresienwiese:
Merz pushes through Union motion with AfD votes
The protests were triggered by the AfD's support for a CDU motion by chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz to tighten up migration policy in the Bundestag. With the help of AfD votes, the proposal achieved a majority - a move that is seen as a breach of taboo and caused great outrage.
At the same time, Friedrich Merz also received approval for his course. This was followed by demonstrations, criticism from former Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as people leaving and joining the CDU. Two days later, the CDU put the "Immigration Limitation Act" to the vote, which did not receive a majority despite the AfD votes.
Well-known organizations and associations as supporters
In Munich, the rally began at 2.00 pm. The organizers of the "Munich is colourful" initiative want to send a "powerful signal for diversity, human dignity, cohesion and democracy" ahead of the general election. They warn that "hatred, exclusion and right-wing extremist groups are becoming a threat to our democracy". Numerous groups, organizations and institutions are supporting the event, including the Munich Film Festival, the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, as well as FC Bayern Munich and TSV 1860 Munich.
Protests already took place in many cities last weekend. On Sunday in Berlin alone, between 160,000 and 250,000 people demonstrated against right-wing extremism and for the CDU to distance itself from the AfD.
