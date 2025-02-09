Organic farm of security also helps sick children

For Günther Mayerl, Managing Director of Green Care, the farm is a prime example of how to create added value for society. The support from the Lower Austrian Chamber of Agriculture is invaluable. The Wienerwald village communities are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year - and their future with projects like this one. "Our aim is to give people a perspective," summarizes Jandrasits. Wagner puts it in a nutshell: "Passethof shows how nature and people can create great things together from the heart."