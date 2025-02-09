In the middle of the Vienna Woods
Organic farm of security also helps sick children
In the heart of the biosphere reserve, the Passet farm is one of three locations of the Wienerwald village communities with special harmony for people and animals!
It is impressive to see the dedication with which the residents here look after the animals or tend the garden," says Andrea Wagner, Vice President of the Lower Austrian Chamber of Agriculture, deeply impressed after a tour of the farm in Irenental. "Inclusion is really lived here, not just as a buzzword, but as part of everyday life. The harmony between people, animals and nature creates trust, cohesion and warmth," emphasized Lower Austrian Farmers' Association Director Paul Nemecek.
Under the careful guidance of employees, the people who work here look after the farm animals, tend to the lovingly sown organic garden and lend a hand with the harvesting and processing of fruit and vegetables. The valuable food - from homemade apple juice to fragrant herbal products - is sold directly from the farm. "You can literally see the joy on their faces," beams Birgit Jandrasits, the farm manager.
For Günther Mayerl, Managing Director of Green Care, the farm is a prime example of how to create added value for society. The support from the Lower Austrian Chamber of Agriculture is invaluable. The Wienerwald village communities are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year - and their future with projects like this one. "Our aim is to give people a perspective," summarizes Jandrasits. Wagner puts it in a nutshell: "Passethof shows how nature and people can create great things together from the heart."
