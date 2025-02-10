Vincent Bueno: “It’s going to be colorful, wild and crazy!”

What particularly appealed to you about this project? And how did you get this role?

First of all, my long-standing collaboration with the Metropol, which is always a pleasure for me. This is already my fifth play and so it was a matter of course for me, because every time the director asks: "Host time?", I say: "Yes, I'd love to". The Vienna Metropol doesn't offer you a long run as a musical performer, everything runs for three months including rehearsals, but you like going there because it's like a little family. And Peter Hofbauer has become a good friend who I trust and who trusts me.