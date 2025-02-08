Tesla brings back free charging & raises prices

Along with the higher prices comes the flat rate for the company's own Supercharger fast-charging stations, which was included with all Teslas until 2016, but was then abolished. However, it only applies as long as the vehicle remains in first ownership. If the car is sold, the flat rate expires. It is only valid for new orders since February 6, 2025, for new cars as well as for test drive and showroom cars, but not for "certified used cars".