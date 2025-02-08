For two model series
Tesla brings back free charging & raises prices
Tesla is in a sales crisis. And what do you do as a prudent manufacturer? You raise the prices. What do you do? That's right. Model S and Model X will be 18 and 15 percent more expensive respectively. In return, however, you can plug your car into the Supercharger for free for an unlimited period.
Here's the situation: Tesla recorded a drop in sales in five European countries in January. There were losses in the UK (almost minus twelve percent), France (-63 percent), Sweden (-44 percent), Norway (-38 percent) and the Netherlands (-42 percent). Tesla boss Elon Musk himself is probably not entirely innocent of this with his vocal support for far-right parties in the UK and Germany on his social media platform X.
In California, the largest US car market with more than 1.7 million vehicle registrations in 2024, Tesla sales also fell by twelve percent in January.
The US manufacturer has now adjusted the price of its two flagship models. The Model S now costs at least 109,990 euros, the Model X at least 114,900 euros, plus 980 euros "destination and authority fees" in each case.
Along with the higher prices comes the flat rate for the company's own Supercharger fast-charging stations, which was included with all Teslas until 2016, but was then abolished. However, it only applies as long as the vehicle remains in first ownership. If the car is sold, the flat rate expires. It is only valid for new orders since February 6, 2025, for new cars as well as for test drive and showroom cars, but not for "certified used cars".
