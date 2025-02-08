Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

Marriage of love or community of necessity

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 11:00
0 Kommentare

Most of the media have celebrated the obvious disagreements that have arisen between the blue and black government negotiators over the last few days. Along the lines of: This must not succeed! The People's Party can't put up with this! And the Freedom Party must insist on the fulfillment of its election promises! It has to fall through!

ON THE ONE HAND, of course, those political observers are absolutely right who believe that this will no longer be a political love match, that the mistrust between blue and black is simply too great.

On the OTHER hand, they overlook the fact that both parties undeniably agree on the substantive political issues - and above all that they would only have highly unpleasant alternatives to forming a center-right government. The ÖVP could plummet even further and - if the polls are correct - even fall behind the SPÖ. And the Freedom Party, despite further gains, could possibly miss its only window of opportunity to bring Herbert Kickl into the chancellorship.

Therefore, this FPÖ-ÖVP coalition, if it comes about, will at best be a marriage of convenience, at best an emergency partnership for a limited period of time. And the difficulties in which our country finds itself certainly justify such a coalition. Hypocritical displays of sympathy, such as those demonstrated when Kurz and Strache formed a government, will not help the country.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Mölzer
Andreas Mölzer
