Sturm, Hartberg, GAK
The Styrians in the crosshairs of the ÖFB talent smith
Following his departure after 13 years as long-serving team manager of the ÖFB Under-21s, Werner Gregoritsch now has a bird's eye view of the battle for the round leather. The Styrian coach is following the league opener after the major changes (12 new players, 17 departures) at Sturm, Hartberg and GAK with great interest: "After all, many players have passed through my hands." In addition to 52 A-team players, the former team boss has coached 16 current Bundesliga professionals from the Styrian clubs. Here are his predictions.
STURM: Upheaval: Fally Mayulu (Bristol), Emran Soglu (Marseille), Daniel Sumbu (Bielefeld) are new, Biereth, Gazibegovic, Yardimci and Sarkaria are gone. "Any change after a performance like Sturm's recently is difficult! New players are like new oil for a machine - let's see if it keeps running like clockwork. The problem is that the public is spoiled by the many successes and has high expectations." Mika Biereth is sure to leave: "He's an incredible player who has now taken the next step in his career. But with Leon Grgic, Sturm still has one of my favorite players in attack. He's one of the five or six most talented strikers I've coached. If I were the Sturm coach, I would push him. But that's up to Jürgen Säumel, who has really earned the head coach's job. He's a real coaching talent who was very popular with the ÖFB, a true professional and very correct as a person. He has the advantage that as a youngster he's really on fire and wants to prove how good he is. Sturm will manage the transition well because the whole environment is good. President Jauk is very good at balancing sporting and economic value, and there are few clubs that can create such a sense of identification as Sturm. For fans, players and staff, the club is like their own baby."
Prelude: "After the Cup win against Sturm, Austria has a mental advantage, but if Sturm continues to follow the principles that led to the double, I believe the team will get off to a successful start in the league."
Prediction: "I think Sturm can become champions once again! Even if it will be more difficult now. Now they are no longer the hunter of Salzburg, which is itself in transition, but the hunted. And the traditional Viennese clubs are also on the rise. It's going to be an exciting spring!"
HARTBERG: Upheaval: Jed Drew (Macarthur), Emmanuel Ojukwo (WSC), Raphael Hofer (Liefering) and Muharem Huskovic (Austria) are new, Schwarz, Babuscu, Osborne are gone. "I appreciate Hartberg, I played there myself for a year. This club was never expected to stay in the Bundesliga - and now it's already there for the seventh season! Erich Korherr has done an incredible job. I also like the energy of President Annerl. And I appreciate coach Manfred Schmid, who his players in the U21 team have always raved about. As promising transfers have been made in Hartberg time and again, the club has a lot to be proud of."
Kick-off: "We start with a six-point game at WSG Tirol - against an opponent that should not be underestimated. You can't lose there if you want to make it to the championship round."
Prediction: "Hartberg will certainly have nothing to do with relegation. If they get off to a good start, Hartberg could perhaps reach the top six, as they have already done."
GAK: Upheaval: Laszlo Kleinheisler (Panathinaikos), Antonio Tikvic (Udinese), Sadik Fofana (Leverkusen), Zeteny Jano (Liefering) and Florian Wiegele (Pilsen) are new, Lang, Zirngast, Kirchmayr, Dressel, Zaizen, Cheukoua, Rusek, Holzhacker, Milla, Eder are gone. "I had Jano, who is one of the biggest talents of his age group, in the U21 team. Fofana must have quality, otherwise he wouldn't have been at Leverkusen. And I know Kleinheisler as an opponent, he's a poisonous player who causes a lot of trouble and who, as a Hungarian team player, must certainly be able to do something. GAK have also replaced a critical area with goalkeeper Wiegele. Weak points have been eliminated. Coach Poms is a very ambitious guy who has certainly learned a lot from expert Nenad Bjelica and can achieve a lot. If Maderner remains fit."
Prelude: "Altach is the most important game for the whole situation. If you perform well there, you have confirmation of a positive new start."
Prediction: "GAK has the potential to quickly avoid relegation."
