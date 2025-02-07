The Styrians in the crosshairs of the ÖFB talent smith

STURM: Upheaval: Fally Mayulu (Bristol), Emran Soglu (Marseille), Daniel Sumbu (Bielefeld) are new, Biereth, Gazibegovic, Yardimci and Sarkaria are gone. "Any change after a performance like Sturm's recently is difficult! New players are like new oil for a machine - let's see if it keeps running like clockwork. The problem is that the public is spoiled by the many successes and has high expectations." Mika Biereth is sure to leave: "He's an incredible player who has now taken the next step in his career. But with Leon Grgic, Sturm still has one of my favorite players in attack. He's one of the five or six most talented strikers I've coached. If I were the Sturm coach, I would push him. But that's up to Jürgen Säumel, who has really earned the head coach's job. He's a real coaching talent who was very popular with the ÖFB, a true professional and very correct as a person. He has the advantage that as a youngster he's really on fire and wants to prove how good he is. Sturm will manage the transition well because the whole environment is good. President Jauk is very good at balancing sporting and economic value, and there are few clubs that can create such a sense of identification as Sturm. For fans, players and staff, the club is like their own baby."