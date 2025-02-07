Paragon spyware: few victims in Austria

Journalists and activists spied on with "Graphite" software

The US tech company Meta, owner of WhatsApp, announced the cyber attack on 90 users from "around two dozen countries" at the end of January. After the attack was discovered, a cease-and-desist letter was immediately sent to the manufacturer Paragon Solutions. It later became known that the "Graphite" software had been used to spy on journalists and activists in Europe, for example.