Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Breeding season is approaching

Excitement over protected swallow nests

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 06:00

Birdwatchers in Güttenbach, Burgenland, raised the alarm when all the swallow nests under the eaves of the community center were removed. However, swallows are strictly protected and populations of these aerial acrobats are in decline. So why were the nesting sites removed? The "Krone" asked. 

0 Kommentare

In Burgenland, swallows are a familiar sight in the sky - they glide elegantly through the air, catch insects in flight and return from their winter quarters year after year. Barn swallows and house martins are particularly common here, building their nests on house walls, barns and under eaves.

 "An observant reader contacted us and was extremely concerned about the whereabouts of the nesting sites on the town hall. This was because they had to be removed when the façade was renovated. It was unclear what would happen just a few weeks before the breeding season," explains "Krone" animal corner manager Maggie Entenfellner. 

Removal with permission
The animal expert picked up the phone and was met with an open ear by the mayor of Güttenbach, Leo Radakovits. "Permission was granted to remove the protected nests in the entrance area to the municipal office and the doctor's surgery. But of course we have looked around for an alternative, the wall breeders are still welcome," says the animal-friendly head of the village. 

Actions like this make the little ones big in animal welfare! The arrival of the swallows is now eagerly awaited by the kindergarten children. (Bild: Weber Franz/Franz Weber Pressefoto)
Actions like this make the little ones big in animal welfare! The arrival of the swallows is now eagerly awaited by the kindergarten children.
(Bild: Weber Franz/Franz Weber Pressefoto)

Güttenbach ready for swallow season
At the beginning of February, a tower with nesting aids was completed on the flowering meadow directly behind the community center near the stream. Together with the municipal staff, primary school children have already planted three fruit trees right next to the swallow house. The kindergarten children were also involved in the installation of "insect hotels" in the immediate vicinity, because animal protection starts with the youngest children.

Mayor Leo Radakovits (top left) shows even the youngest children how important animal and environmental protection is. (Bild: Weber Franz/Franz Weber)
Mayor Leo Radakovits (top left) shows even the youngest children how important animal and environmental protection is.
(Bild: Weber Franz/Franz Weber)

The swallows are currently still spending the winter in Africa, but they will soon embark on their long flight to return to Burgenland in spring. When they arrive here in April and May, they will be welcome in Güttenbach thanks to the courageous efforts of the mayor. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Lattermann
Katharina Lattermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf