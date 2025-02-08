Breeding season is approaching
Excitement over protected swallow nests
Birdwatchers in Güttenbach, Burgenland, raised the alarm when all the swallow nests under the eaves of the community center were removed. However, swallows are strictly protected and populations of these aerial acrobats are in decline. So why were the nesting sites removed? The "Krone" asked.
In Burgenland, swallows are a familiar sight in the sky - they glide elegantly through the air, catch insects in flight and return from their winter quarters year after year. Barn swallows and house martins are particularly common here, building their nests on house walls, barns and under eaves.
"An observant reader contacted us and was extremely concerned about the whereabouts of the nesting sites on the town hall. This was because they had to be removed when the façade was renovated. It was unclear what would happen just a few weeks before the breeding season," explains "Krone" animal corner manager Maggie Entenfellner.
Removal with permission
The animal expert picked up the phone and was met with an open ear by the mayor of Güttenbach, Leo Radakovits. "Permission was granted to remove the protected nests in the entrance area to the municipal office and the doctor's surgery. But of course we have looked around for an alternative, the wall breeders are still welcome," says the animal-friendly head of the village.
Güttenbach ready for swallow season
At the beginning of February, a tower with nesting aids was completed on the flowering meadow directly behind the community center near the stream. Together with the municipal staff, primary school children have already planted three fruit trees right next to the swallow house. The kindergarten children were also involved in the installation of "insect hotels" in the immediate vicinity, because animal protection starts with the youngest children.
The swallows are currently still spending the winter in Africa, but they will soon embark on their long flight to return to Burgenland in spring. When they arrive here in April and May, they will be welcome in Güttenbach thanks to the courageous efforts of the mayor.
