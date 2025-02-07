Experience culture & entertainment up close

The traditional Ronacher Theater is enthroned in the alleyways of the 1st district, close to the Stadtpark. Since its reopening in 1987, it has been synonymous with spectacular musical productions and breathtaking stagings. Fans can still experience the Falco musical "Rock Me Amadeus" here until the summer. It tells the captivating story of Hans Hölzl, alias Falco, who became a legend with hits such as "Der Kommissar" and "Jeanny" and made an immortal mark in music history.