Experience culture & entertainment up close

Vienna's theater scene is booming! Krone.tv takes you on an exclusive tour of the city's most exciting stages: the Ronacher, the Raimund Theater and the Theater an der Wien. Here you can experience major productions, thrilling musicals and top-class opera productions - right in the heart of the cultural metropolis.
The traditional Ronacher Theater is enthroned in the alleyways of the 1st district, close to the Stadtpark. Since its reopening in 1987, it has been synonymous with spectacular musical productions and breathtaking stagings. Fans can still experience the Falco musical "Rock Me Amadeus" here until the summer. It tells the captivating story of Hans Hölzl, alias Falco, who became a legend with hits such as "Der Kommissar" and "Jeanny" and made an immortal mark in music history.
The next big show starts here in October 2025: "Maria Theresa" - a magnificent musical about the most powerful woman of the Habsburg monarchy. An epic story full of intrigue, passion and power struggles - with opulent costumes and rousing music that will enchant the audience.
The Raimund Theater
In the 6th district, the Raimund Theater invites you to unforgettable musical evenings. Since its opening in 1893, the theater has established itself as one of the top addresses for international productions and fascinates with an impressive mix of tradition and innovation.
Currently, the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera", staged by star producer Cameron Mackintosh, is a hit. The dark, romantic story about the mysterious Phantom and the young Christine transports the audience into a world full of drama, passion and unforgettable music. An absolute must for musical fans!
The Theater an der Wien
In the newly renovated Theater an der Wien, krone.tv reporter Mario Grüninger welcomes deputy director Peter Heilker. After extensive renovation work, the historic auditorium now shines in new splendor. The architecture and ambience exude the charm of past centuries and at the same time offer state-of-the-art comfort for a perfect cultural experience.
2025 is all about Johann Strauss! Operettas by the Waltz King will be performed here all year round, reflecting the Viennese attitude to life in all its splendor. Another highlight: the opera "Norma" by Vincenzo Bellini - with the celebrated Asmik Grigorian in the leading role. Her incomparable voice and impressive stage presence make this performance a real gem of operatic art.
