Trump's vendetta
Judge prevents unmasking of FBI agents
Donald Trump's vendetta is now endangering federal police officers. A US judge has temporarily prevented the publication of the names of FBI employees involved in the investigation into the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
"If this information were released, there is no doubt that it would place a number of FBI agents in significant and imminent danger," said US District Judge Jia Cobb on Thursday (local time) in Washington.
Two groups of FBI agents had filed a lawsuit against the possible publication of the names by the Department of Justice. The judge's order is valid until the trial resumes on Friday morning (local time).
The federal law enforcement officials accuse the Department of facing personnel consequences for their role in these investigations - and possibly even imminent danger.
Investigators threatened with Trump's revenge
According to reports from the news channel CNN, the FBI had already complied with the demands of the Department of Justice and provided a list with the names of thousands of employees. The plaintiffs see this not only as a violation of the law, but also as an acute threat to their security. They are therefore demanding a court ban on the disclosure and publication of this data.
The plaintiffs fear that the lists could be published by Trump or his political allies. Shortly after his inauguration, the Republican had dropped all federal cases against people involved in the Capitol storm.
Violent offenders were also pardoned
He also pardoned criminals who had been convicted of serious acts of violence and who belonged to right-wing extremist groups. Some of them would have had to serve long prison sentences.
The storming of the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 was an unprecedented attack on American democracy. Trump's supporters - incited by the then president himself - violently stormed the parliament building because they did not want to accept his election defeat against Democrat Joe Biden.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
