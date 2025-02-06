"I know that ..."
New Year’s Concert favorite reveals illness
The world-famous star conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim (82) has already conducted the Vienna New Year's Concert three times to thunderous applause. Now he has addressed the public with a statement explaining why the maestro has recently cut back a lot.
The conductor made his Parkinson's disease public on Thursday. "I would like to announce today that I am suffering from Parkinson's disease," Barenboim wrote in a personal statement.
Barenboim still wants to carry on
"I know that many people have been concerned about my health and I am touched by the support I have received over the past three years," the statement read.
Parkinson's is a nerve-related movement disorder that mainly affects older people. Looking to the future, Barenboim plans to maintain as many of his professional commitments as possible.
Emotional speech at last New Year's concert
After 2009 and 2014, Barenboim conducted the Vienna New Year's Concert for the third time in 2022 - and caused a surprise effect among the audience: instead of just wishing everyone a Happy New Year, this year's conductor Daniel Barenboim addressed the audience of millions around the world with an emotional speech on the coronavirus pandemic directly after the Danube Waltz. The maestro appealed to solidarity and humanity to lead the world out of the crisis.
Star conductor has already failed several times
As General Music Director of the Berlin State Opera Unter den Linden in 1992, Barenboim also took over the Staatskapelle, which gained an international reputation under his direction.
He handed over the musical direction of the Staatsoper at the beginning of 2023 due to ill health. His successor is Christian Thielemann. Barenboim had been absent for some time due to illness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
