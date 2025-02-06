New Year’s Concert favorite reveals illness

Emotional speech at last New Year's concert

After 2009 and 2014, Barenboim conducted the Vienna New Year's Concert for the third time in 2022 - and caused a surprise effect among the audience: instead of just wishing everyone a Happy New Year, this year's conductor Daniel Barenboim addressed the audience of millions around the world with an emotional speech on the coronavirus pandemic directly after the Danube Waltz. The maestro appealed to solidarity and humanity to lead the world out of the crisis.