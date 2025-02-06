Nazi reactivation
Watching TV with Hitler and dreaming of Auschwitz
Trial in Eisenstadt: A strikingly tattooed Slovakian (39) claims to have known nothing. In prison, he is now allowed to continue thinking about the swastika on his finger and the Reich eagle on his forearm.
Some have a rose tattooed on their shoulder blade and fall asleep under a framed sunset. "How sick is it that you hang an Auschwitz poster in your bedroom?" Birgit Falb, the chairwoman of the jury court in Eisenstadt, wants to know from the Slovakian with a criminal record who lives in the district of Neusiedl and says: "I was there. This is a souvenir."
"Step forward!"
Of course, the 39-year-old also has to show the tattooed imperial eagle on his forearm and the swastika on his finger - at his first trial in Korneuburg in 2020, where he had served 14 months' conditional imprisonment for re-activation, he was ordered to make the tattoos unrecognizable. Well, at least he gave it a half-hearted try and then diligently showed off his new bare skin on the internet.
Wine bottles with Hitler portrait
Eight bottles of wine with Hitler's portrait on the labels were found in his apartment, neatly placed next to the television. Next to them were four books with swastikas. A machine pistol from the Second World War was seized. A sticker with the numbers 8 and 8 is emblazoned on the defendant's van - a clear allusion to the Nazi era.
His client was not aware of the significance, said lawyer Nikolaus Mitrovits. "Now he has fully confessed. It was the biggest mistake of his life." The man with a relevant criminal record, who has been in custody since August 2024, is sentenced to three years in prison - one of which is unconditional.
The next visit to the spa is sure to come
A similar case had already been heard in Eisenstadt on Tuesday. The Burgenland man sentenced to 12 months' conditional imprisonment must now also remove or defamiliarize his tattoos. It is possible that he is already running around with "Arbeit macht drei" on his back. We'll know more the next time we visit the spa.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
