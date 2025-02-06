In the drug milieu
Arsenal discovered during two house searches
Police officers discovered three rifles, two pistols and two live anti-tank grenades during two house searches in the drug milieu in the district of Gmunden. The two grenades had been detonated in a quarry.
After the Gmunden police conducted extensive investigations into the narcotics milieu, two house searches were carried out on February 3 at a residential address and a company address in the district of Gmunden on behalf of the public prosecutor's office in Wels. In addition to narcotics paraphernalia, several weapons and war material were found and seized.
Three long weapons
A total of three long guns (a hunting weapon, a carbine and an air rifle), a blank-firing pistol and an air pistol as well as the corresponding ammunition were found and seized. Furthermore, the barrel and the corresponding magazine feed of an MP40 were recovered.
Also two live tank shells
In addition to these objects, two live tank grenades from the Second World War were also seized, which is why the defusing service of the Ministry of the Interior was notified and called in. Due to the limited transportability of the war relics, the defusing service decided to destroy them in a nearby quarry. A corresponding exclusion zone was set up and secured by the forces of the Upper Austrian police riot unit.
Blown up in quarry
The live tank shells were finally detonated in a controlled manner in the quarry by the defusing service at 5.10 pm.
The 40-year-old suspect from the district of Gmunden, whose house was searched, will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Wels.
