A horizon of snow and clouds

No distant views, just a diffuse horizon that blurs in all directions. It is precisely this atmosphere that gives the hike its special charm. It is like a journey through a wintry no man's land. With no distractions for the eye, all that remains is the here and now, the crunch of snow under your boots and the feeling of immersing yourself in an almost unreal scenery. In such weather conditions, as well as when there is a considerable risk of avalanches, as has often been the case recently, you are well advised to stay on prepared and signposted paths anyway. The hiking route ends directly at the Flexenstraße, opposite the inviting "Flexenhäusl". If you wish, you can stop there for refreshments before returning to Zürs via the same route across the plateau.