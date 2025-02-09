Franzobel: A true fate in “Menschenzoo”

"Krone": Why does Minik's story have to be told right now?

Franzobel: The climate catastrophes are getting worse and worse, the western world lives only according to the principle of growth. I found it appealing to describe a society that has completely different values and still really lives in harmony with nature, knows no war, but also no king, no president, not even a boss - which is why the Inuit find it difficult to find their way in the western world.