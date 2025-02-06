State saves one million euros on children in 2025

Daily rates reduced to just two percent

In concrete terms, the savings look like this: The state is only raising the daily rates by two percent this year. However, with an increase of 3.86 percent, almost twice as much would be necessary to continue financing personnel and material costs at the current level. The provincial council also addresses this difference in its letter. We are aware "that this can be a challenge", writes Christian Pewny to the providers. Hardly any consolation for the operators of the children's and youth centers: the letter states that the flat-rate adjustment of two percent means that the providers no longer have to calculate how high their cost increases will be.