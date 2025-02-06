Haus: Popular mayor retires

Stefan Knapp sounds quiet on the phone: "You can hear it, his voice is causing problems." The heavy workload and stress are affecting his vocal chords. The doctors have therefore urgently advised him to take it easy and not carry on, says the popular mayor of Haus, who became a legend in the region as a master baker ("Steffl-Bäck") and bandleader. The 73-year-old is now retiring from local politics: "I was an enthusiastic local leader who was there for everyone. Now I'm devoting more time to my family."