Vonn's ninth World Cup:
Her mother’s necklace is Lindsey’s talisman
Thoughts of her deceased mother accompany Lindsey Vonn to the World Championship finish line at today's Super-G in Saalbach, where she wants to celebrate her 9th precious metal.
Five years and eleven months, exactly 2188 days ago, Lindsey Vonn won bronze in the World Championship downhill in Åre - and ended her exceptional career with a big party on the same evening. Today, the 40-year-old is returning to the World Championship stage 20 years after her debut in Santa Catarina, contesting her 27th World Championships - and chasing her ninth precious metal in her ninth (!) title race. "I am fast. I will give everything to win a medal. That's the only thing that counts here at the World Championships," says Vonn.
"I've already won"
The two-time world champion, who has been back in the World Cup since this season thanks to an artificial knee joint, is not putting any pressure on herself: "I don't have to prove anything, my perspective is different to before. I have no pressure or expectations. I do this because I like skiing, that's why I'm here. And I've already won - just by being here in Saalbach."
Dream team shattered
Vonn will compete in three races at the last World Championships of her career - super-G, downhill and the team combined. Although she will not be doing the latter with her dream partner Mikaela Shiffrin: The 27-year-old record winner in the World Cup scrapped the "dream team" yesterday, wanting to concentrate purely on giant slalom and slalom: "I have to keep my energy together," said the 99-time winner of a World Cup race.
Lindsey, who was suffering from a heavy cold yesterday, is relying on a special lucky charm today in the super-G on the Ulli Maier course, which she has not yet had access to in her first career. "I'm wearing a necklace from my mother around my neck," says the 40-year-old - and is instantly close to the water. Vonn lost her mother Linda Krohn in August 2022, she died peacefully after a tough year with the nerve disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
A loss that hit Lindsey hard. And still weighs heavily on her today. Winning a medal for her late mother at her second World Championships - that would be an emotional highlight for her. She already has two golds (2x Val d'Isère 2009), three silvers (2x Åre 2007, Garmisch 2011) and three bronzes (Vail 2015, St. Moritz 2017, Åre 2019) at home.
