Encore! Robbie Williams comes to Klagenfurt

The warm-up concerts around the turn of the year in South Africa, Australia and Abu Dhabi showed that the red-white-red fans can look forward to a huge spectacle in the summer. There were almost 20 songs on the setlist, a perfectly balanced mixture of old Take That hits ("Back For Good"), immortal solo classics such as "Feel" and "No Regrets" as well as the new song "Forbidden Road". Of course, there was the wonderful tear-jerker ballad "Angels" as a bouncer.