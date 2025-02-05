"Krone" presents
Encore! Robbie Williams comes to Klagenfurt
The good man just can't get enough of Austria. After his performance in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium (July 12), Robbie Williams will be making a second stop in the Alpine republic on his gigantic "Live 2025" tour. On September 14, the 50-year-old superstar will make a guest appearance at the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt.
Tickets for the concert spectacle are available from Thursday, February 6, at 10 a.m. at all known advance booking offices. Williams will be supported in Klagenfurt by British indie combo The Lottery Winners and local chart topper Josh ("Cordula Grün").
While a computer-generated Robbie chimpanzee is performing in his place in the cinemas in the autobiographical film Gaudi "Better Man", preparations for his world tour are in full swing. "This tour will be my bravest yet," promises the Brit with the rascally charm.
The warm-up concerts around the turn of the year in South Africa, Australia and Abu Dhabi showed that the red-white-red fans can look forward to a huge spectacle in the summer. There were almost 20 songs on the setlist, a perfectly balanced mixture of old Take That hits ("Back For Good"), immortal solo classics such as "Feel" and "No Regrets" as well as the new song "Forbidden Road". Of course, there was the wonderful tear-jerker ballad "Angels" as a bouncer.
How to get tickets
- Attention all Robbie fans! Tickets for the big Williams show on September 14 at the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt go on sale on Thursday, February 6 at 10 a.m. at www.oeticket.com.
- The Vienna gig on 12 July at the Happel Stadium is sold out according to the organizers. Individual remaining tickets may still be available.
Speaking of new songs: there will certainly be a few more to hear at the Austrian shows in Vienna and Klagenfurt. Because Robbie is working hard on a new record that will see the light of day this year: "I wanted to make the album I would make if I had left Take That now - but with the knowledge of today." Sounds cryptic, but exciting.
Fans should definitely hurry to buy their tickets. Only remaining tickets are still available for the Vienna show, and tickets for the Klagenfurt show will also go very quickly.
