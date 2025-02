Delivery driver got lost on the highway with an e-scooter

A 25-year-old Syrian man was on his way to deliver food on Tuesday at around 12.05 pm. He mistakenly drove his electric scooter - considered a bicycle - onto the A7 northbound carriageway at the main ramp 7. He noticed the mistake on the main carriageway, but continued until shortly before the exit at the Nebingerknoten junction. He then steered his electric scooter into the green belt next to the highway, but almost crashed due to the soft ground.