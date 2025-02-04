Vorteilswelt
Fuss about duck hunting

Trump son shot at protected birds in Italy

04.02.2025 11:06

A video showing Donald Trump Junior hunting in Italy has caused outrage in our neighboring country. It shows the US president's son shooting at waterfowl in a protected zone of the Venice lagoon, including a protected species. 

According to city councillor Andrea Zanoni, Trump Junior was on vacation in Venice in December and went on a hunting trip with friends. Protected species were shot at during the trip. The left-wing party AVS is demanding an explanation from Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

"Can't play the masters here"
According to the media, Zanoni from the Europa Verde party wants to lodge a complaint with the judiciary. "They can't play the masters here. The various hunting scenes in the Venice lagoon were probably filmed in an area that is protected by EU regulations," the local politician said.

Trump Junior also appears in the video showing and describing the birds that were killed. Among them is a Ruddy Shelduck, which has become rare throughout Europe. Zanoni emphasized that non-Italian residents are not allowed to hunt in the country.

Excerpts from the video can be seen here:

Councillor Monica Sambo said: 'It is unacceptable that protected species are being killed in the Venice lagoon. If Trump Junior's involvement in hunting in the lagoon is confirmed, we hope that he will be prosecuted like any other citizen."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

