Audi throws nomenclature overboard again

There are no plans to retroactively change models that are already on sale. This means that the Audi Q4 e-tron will keep its name, although it is actually an Audi Q3 with electric drive. The same applies to the Audi A5, which would actually be an Audi A4, but is not allowed to be called that because it has a combustion engine. The A5 was previously known as the coupé version of the four-door A4. The four-door A5 will therefore continue to cause confusion. But apparently, none of this was thought through in advance