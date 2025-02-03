Ex-F1 engineer opens up: “Wants to get a life”

Hinsey, who worked for Red Bull from 2014 to 2021, vented his frustration on X. Among other things, he claims that F1 engineers earn less than a part-time employee in the WEC, which highlights a huge inequality despite the immense financial resources in Formula 1. "Do you want to know how shitty the cost cap is in Formula 1? I just had a casual conversation with a recruiter about a job as an F1 race engineer. Their top salary was lower than what I made last year as a part-time performance engineer in the WEC in an LMDh team," the American revealed.