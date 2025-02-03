Solar power: Rush on Styrian dealers

Last year, there was a huge rush for federal subsidies for replacing heating systems ("Get out of oil and gas") and for energy-efficient renovations. Just before Christmas came the surprisingly sudden end: the funding pot was exhausted and there was great resentment about the lack of "advance warning". It is up to the future federal government to decide how to proceed with these funding lines. As is well known, the possible FPÖ/ÖVP coalition then raised eyebrows with planned savings: The tax privilege on photovoltaic systems - elimination of VAT - is to be abolished early, rather than at the end of 2025 as planned. Environmental subsidies, such as for boiler replacements, are to be severely restricted.