Lily Collins’ husband defends himself against hate posts
Lily Collins has shared some happy news with her fans: The actress has become a mom for the first time. But because her daughter was born via surrogate mother, the "Emily In Paris" beauty had to put up with harsh criticism - which husband Charlie McDowell is now vehemently defending himself against.
The sweet news about the birth of daughter Tove Jane McDowell has a bitter aftertaste for Lily Collins. Because the series actress also thanked the surrogate mother who carried her daughter in her post, there were not only congratulations for the proud parents.
"You are not a mother"
On the contrary: a veritable shitstorm broke out about Collins and McDowell. Nasty messages such as "Surrogacy harms destitute women" and "You're not a mother, you're a shopper" flooded the comments section next to the photo of little Tove.
Many also criticized the fact that Collins should have opted for adoption instead of surrogacy.
Collins' husband posted an emotional statement
Collins' husband, who works as a director and screenwriter, finally lost it in the face of the hate messages. In the comments section on his famous wife's baby post, he used emotional words to defend himself against the haters.
"It's okay not to be an expert on surrogacy," McDowell wrote - and continued: "It's okay not to know why someone needs a surrogate to have a child. And it's okay to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially when it's about a beautiful little girl who has brought so much love into people's lives."
Collins spoke openly about eating disorder
Collins and McDowell have not yet commented on the reasons behind their decision to become surrogates. In the past, however, the "Emily In Paris" actress has repeatedly spoken openly about her previous battle with an eating disorder. And about how the desire to one day start a family and have children helped her in her recovery.
"Everyone has a different form of recovery," Collins said in 2017 in an interview with UsWeekly about the reasons for making her eating disorder public. "I wanted a family. I wanted children." That's why she wanted to fight her eating disorder so that it wouldn't get in the way of her family planning. She is not ashamed of it either.
