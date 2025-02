Trailer overturned in the forest: guide (59) died

Emergency call made immediately

While reversing, the trailer suddenly tipped over and hit the 59-year-old on the head. He was knocked to the ground and fatally injured. The 49-year-old immediately made an emergency call. Unfortunately, the emergency doctor was only able to determine that the 59-year-old had died. The 49-year-old and other first responders had to be cared for by a crisis intervention team at the scene of the accident.