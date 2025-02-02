5/4terl in Ehr’n

It has been called Büttnerstraße since 2001, but originally it was Leipzig's Karlstraße, where the restaurant "Zum Mariengarten" was once located before it fell victim to the wrecking ball in 1913. Today, a commemorative plaque on the building that now stands there reminds us that the German Football Association was founded there on January 28, 1900. Five quarters of a century of the DFB had to be duly celebrated, of course, and due to the lack of the Mariengarten, the ceremony was quickly moved to the Kongresshalle am Zoo. Many gentlemen in dark suits and even a few ladies came together to celebrate the occasion in style. Even Lise Klaveness, the President of the Norwegian Football Association and a fierce opponent of Infantino, had been invited and had the opportunity to talk to the German Chancellor and Infantino himself, who, as Marcus Bark put it, "has ruled FIFA for years in a way that would make Olaf Scholz jealous".