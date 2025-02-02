Tennis final in Linz will go ahead without a handshake

Grandma's ring lost on the court

"I was really nervous. I've been playing with the ring I got from my grandmother for so long and it's probably a hundred years old. But I lost it on court during the first set and thought: I hope my luck stays with me! Then I also had pain in my left leg," said the 2024 Australian Open semi-finalist, who has not always been without controversy during her career on the tour. Final without a handshakeColleagues accused her of breaking the rhythm of her opponents with unnecessary medical treatment breaks. In January 2021, Yastremska was provisionally banned after a positive doping test revealed the presence of mesterolone. The ban was lifted in June. Neither intent nor negligence could be proven against Yastremska, who later fled the war to France with her then 15-year-old sister Ivanna.