Ukrainian vs. Russian

Tennis final in Linz will go ahead without a handshake

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 12:45

Grandma's ring lost, but ticket to the final won: Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska made it to the Linz tennis final despite a mishap. On Sunday, she will face Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova for the $147,000 winner's cheque and the Swarovski Cup. It will be a final without a handshake.

Big tennis names such as Mary Pierce (1999), Maria Sharapova (2006), Ana Ivanovic (2008) and Aryna Sabalenka (2020) are on the list of winners of the traditional Linz tournament. Today, a new winner will join them - the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska or the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova! After crowd favorite Maria Sakkari, Yastremska (24) also knocked the up-and-coming Dane Clara Tauson (22) out of the tournament, thundering a whopping 40 winners into the court with her powerful game at 6:1, 6:4.

The Swarowski winner's trophy from Linz, where the winner receives over 142,000$. (Bild: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Alex Scheuber)
The Swarowski winner's trophy from Linz, where the winner receives over 142,000$.
(Bild: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Alex Scheuber)

 Grandma's ring lost on the court
"I was really nervous. I've been playing with the ring I got from my grandmother for so long and it's probably a hundred years old. But I lost it on court during the first set and thought: I hope my luck stays with me! Then I also had pain in my left leg," said the 2024 Australian Open semi-finalist, who has not always been without controversy during her career on the tour. Final without a handshakeColleagues accused her of breaking the rhythm of her opponents with unnecessary medical treatment breaks. In January 2021, Yastremska was provisionally banned after a positive doping test revealed the presence of mesterolone. The ban was lifted in June. Neither intent nor negligence could be proven against Yastremska, who later fled the war to France with her then 15-year-old sister Ivanna.

The final duel in Linz (Bild: Krone KREATIV UALL/Alex Scheuber)
The final duel in Linz
(Bild: Krone KREATIV UALL/Alex Scheuber)

Duel of the power women in the final
Today she will face Alexandrova in the final, in which there will be no handshake and in which the Swarovski winner's trophy and a 147,000 dollar winner's cheque will be at stake, in a duel between two power women. The Russian showed the perfect combination of a strong serve and powerful baseline tennis in the semi-final, defeating the top-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova, who was struggling with thigh problems, 6:0, 6:4. "I'm obviously very happy to be back in the final here. It was a great match from me," said the 30-year-old, for whom this is her third appearance in the final in Linz. In 2018, she lost the final against Camila Giorgi and in 2024 against Jelena Ostapenko. This time it will be even more explosive. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

