Cabaret artist reveals:
“I got my first kiss at Lake Klopein”
The versatile artist Nadja Maleh impresses with her more than 35 stage personalities. The "Krone" spoke to the chameleon of the cabaret scene about Carinthia, her new program and her duet with "James Bond" Sir Roger Moore!
"On the shores of Lake Klopein at night, stealthily, I had my first kiss at the age of 11," Nadja Maleh reminisces. Now the exceptional artist is traveling to Carinthia with her program "Bussi Bussi". "I always enjoy coming to Radenthein. The audience is exceptionally friendly and loves to laugh - I'm already looking forward to this evening!"
The best Schlickkrapferl from grandma in East Tyrol
The daughter of Margaretha Maleh, the former president of Doctors Without Borders from Matrei, often traveled to East Tyrol and Carinthia during her childhood. "I always got Schlickkrapfen from my East Tyrolean grandma - of course grandma makes the best ones!" The artist sees herself as a bridge between cultures.
After graduating from high school, Maleh trained as an actor at the Graumann Theater, where Niavarni and Viktor Gernot also worked. "After my training, I thought I would go out and play Medea, Gretchen or Juliet, I saw myself behind the great classics and then I became a Punch and Judy after all, which I am incredibly happy about in the end."
From the "Wochenshow" to solo cabaret
Her success proves her right. If you browse through Maleh's VITA, you will find one highlight after another. Whether on television in the legendary "Wochenshow" with Ingolf Lück or Anke Engelke, or with her solo cabarets - the multi-faceted artist delights audiences with her self-written texts and her more than 35 stage personalities.
When asked about a favorite character, Maleh is shocked: "It would be cruel to do something like that to my characters! I don't have a favorite, everyone would be sad." Whether it's Professor Huber, Ramona Krumelanke or the Queen of Hearts - Aunt Melanie, Maleh manages to change accent, posture and expression in the smallest nuances at the touch of a button.
Duet with "James Bond" Sir Roger Moore
But Maleh has one performance in particular that sticks in her mind - a duet with "James Bond", Sir Roger Moore. "That was a project by dear colleagues and friends 'Igudesman & Joo', who hosted a New Year's Eve event at the Vienna Konzerthaus. I did a stand-up and was allowed to sing a duet with Sir Roger Moore. Sir is rightly HIS title - a charmer and extraordinary artist."
I saw myself behind the great classics and then I became a Punch and Judy after all, which I'm incredibly happy about in the end.
Nadja Maleh, Künstlerin
Lots of kisses in Carinthia
True to her motto "I am many and they all want out", Maleh is convincing in her current program "Bussi Bussi" and promises a firework of dialogues and punchlines. Incidentally, the show is directed by Carinthian Marion Dimali. "It's like a love story with the audience - you get involved with each other and end up having a wonderful, fulfilling evening together - either it remains a 'one-night stand' or a love affair develops," laughs the likeable cabaret artist.
Incidentally, Maleh also plays a Carinthian in her program. "Let's see how gracious the audience in Radenthein is with me...". On February 6th you can experience Nadja Maleh live in Carinthia at 8 pm in the Radenthein town hall. Tickets are available at oeticket.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.