“I got my first kiss at Lake Klopein”

"On the shores of Lake Klopein at night, stealthily, I had my first kiss at the age of 11," Nadja Maleh reminisces. Now the exceptional artist is traveling to Carinthia with her program "Bussi Bussi". "I always enjoy coming to Radenthein. The audience is exceptionally friendly and loves to laugh - I'm already looking forward to this evening!"

The best Schlickkrapferl from grandma in East Tyrol

The daughter of Margaretha Maleh, the former president of Doctors Without Borders from Matrei, often traveled to East Tyrol and Carinthia during her childhood. "I always got Schlickkrapfen from my East Tyrolean grandma - of course grandma makes the best ones!" The artist sees herself as a bridge between cultures.