LR Mair: “Use those unfit for community service!”

Astrid Mair (ÖVP), the Tyrolean state councillor responsible for civilian service and the job market, wants to take a bold step to counter the shortage of workers, particularly in the social sector. "New solutions are needed to counteract the ongoing staff shortage in the long term. The number of young boys who are classified as unfit for their position is on the rise. This means that they are not only exempt from basic military service, but also from civilian service. However, those who are classified as unfit in their position should only have to do their civilian service with minor restrictions. I therefore see great potential for the future in compulsory civilian service," says Mair to "Krone".
"Those affected and society benefit"
In her eyes, this would be a classic win-win situation, as not only various institutions, but also the young people and society. "Like any contact with the professional world, this life experience broadens one's horizons and brings new life experiences. Above all, community service can provide contact with socially controversial areas of life, which broadens understanding of social, societal and political issues." The figures for the last few years show that the proportion of fit conscripts is decreasing.
This is precisely why Mair wants to deploy at least some of those who are unfit and capable as civil servants: "We must not lose this valuable potential for the labor market. From my own experience and from numerous conversations with young adults, I know that there are many who would like to serve as a civilian but are unable to do so due to their certified unfitness." She would therefore like the future federal government to create the legal basis to be able to make sensible use of this existing potential workforce, particularly in the social sector - care, retirement homes, etc.
"Crediting time as a civilian for later training"
Data from the Federal Ministry of Defense indicates an increasing trend in the rate of unsuitability for civilian service, which can be attributed to various health factors such as obesity. The Labor Minister therefore urgently appeals to the federal government: "In the future, it must be legally possible to assign those unfit for civilian service. At the same time, I could also imagine a kind of bonus system in the care sector: This would allow young men's community service time to be credited towards any future nursing training."
"Women should also do community service"
She also wants to involve women in this social responsibility. "Compulsory community service for girls would not only relieve the burden in areas such as rescue services or the social sector, but would also strengthen social awareness of solidarity and the common good," concludes LR Mair.
