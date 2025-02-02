LR Mair: “Use those unfit for community service!”

This is precisely why Mair wants to deploy at least some of those who are unfit and capable as civil servants: "We must not lose this valuable potential for the labor market. From my own experience and from numerous conversations with young adults, I know that there are many who would like to serve as a civilian but are unable to do so due to their certified unfitness." She would therefore like the future federal government to create the legal basis to be able to make sensible use of this existing potential workforce, particularly in the social sector - care, retirement homes, etc.