RTL apologizes!
Embarrassing blunder during treasure hunt causes a stir
There were long faces among the jungle campers after the treasure hunt on Friday evening. Because they answered the crucial question incorrectly, there was no reward. But the outrage among the fans was huge, which is why RTL is now admitting: An embarrassing mistake happened ...
The jungle campers were delighted when Yeliz and Maurice returned to camp on Friday evening after the treasure hunt with the treasure chest in their hands.
Bee or butterfly?
But there was still one more hurdle: the campers had to answer one question correctly for the reward: "Which insects taste with their feet?"
Sam rushed ahead without hearing the two possible answers, because he was sure that the correct answer could only be "bees"! But then came the shock: it was the wrong answer, because according to RTL it was "butterflies". Bitter for the jungle celebrities, who had failed so close to the finish line and were not to receive a reward.
But there was still a lot of excitement on the net during the show. Numerous jungle camp fans, who had been cheering along with the campers, criticized the broadcaster for making a mistake. "Bees and butterflies can taste with their feet. I hope RTL makes that clear!" wrote one fan immediately.
RTL admits its mistake
And then came the big surprise: RTL publicly apologized for this embarrassing blunder. "Sorry dear jungle fans, but because of all the kakalackas, mealworms and other insects, we made a mistake with the treasure chest question," the broadcaster wrote on Instagram.
And promised: "The stars will receive the reward tomorrow. A matter of honor!"
In addition to all the excitement surrounding the treasure hunt, Friday also saw the first jungle celebrity elimination. Decathlon legend Jürgen Hingsen was the first to pack his bags and leave the jungle camp.
Jürgen Hingsen lost 15 kilos
However, the former sports star took his farewell to the jungle in his stride. He was "fine", he told RTL after his exit.
He had lost a proud 15 kilos thanks to the rice-and-beans diet, which was "brutal". "That's why I'm not completely sad," explained Jürgen. Because he had "also reached my limits a bit" in the camp.
He didn't begrudge anyone their victory, but he was particularly thrilled with Lilly Becker, Hingsen concluded: "I don't begrudge Lilly it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.