Number lottery awaits Kriechmayr at the World Ski Championships

Even if the injury break has already brought adversity for Austria's greatest downhill hope. Because in the WCSL (World Cup Start List) for the downhill, Kriechmayr has slipped back to 11th place due to the poor result in Val Gardena/Gröden (55th) and the retirement in Wengen. Outside the top group! This means that Vinc will have to take part in the start number lottery at the World Championships (either 1 to 5 or after 15). And probably for the first time at a home World Championships, Austria will not have a downhiller in the top group. But as the saying goes: diamonds are made under pressure! Alpine Director Herbert Mandl agrees: "Don't forget: Crawford won the Streif with bib number 20!"