Number lottery awaits Kriechmayr at the World Ski Championships
Ouch! Austria's downhill hopeful Vincent Kriechmayr has slipped out of the top 10 in the downhill due to the break - Crawford serves as a role model.
Kreuzjoch near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Friday morning, up at 1650 meters. Outside it was snowing thick, thick flakes, inside the Austrian downhill racers were huddled around a cell phone watching the European Cup downhill in Orcières (Fra).
The training run was canceled at 10 a.m. and the racers slid down the course, where the last downhill before the World Championships was to take place on Sunday.
Nobody was upset about the cancellation. Not only to save the batteries for the upcoming gold medal race. The safety aspect was also on everyone's mind four days before the opening of the World Championships in Saalbach. Nobody wants to risk injuries now, not the athletes, not the FIS.
Back on skis
An hour or two's drive away from Garmisch, Vincent Kriechmayr was back on his skis the day before. The week's break had done his inner ligament strain suffered in Wengen some good. Free skiing brought the start of the World Championship downhill closer again. Things are looking good.
Even if the injury break has already brought adversity for Austria's greatest downhill hope. Because in the WCSL (World Cup Start List) for the downhill, Kriechmayr has slipped back to 11th place due to the poor result in Val Gardena/Gröden (55th) and the retirement in Wengen. Outside the top group! This means that Vinc will have to take part in the start number lottery at the World Championships (either 1 to 5 or after 15). And probably for the first time at a home World Championships, Austria will not have a downhiller in the top group. But as the saying goes: diamonds are made under pressure! Alpine Director Herbert Mandl agrees: "Don't forget: Crawford won the Streif with bib number 20!"
