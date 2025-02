A 30-year-old woman from Klagenfurt picks up her boyfriend from a friend's house in Wabelsdorf near Poggersdorf at around 9.30 pm on Friday. On the way home in the car, the two got into an argument. The 32-year-old, who is obviously heavily intoxicated, grabs his partner's steering wheel. She is able to bring the car to a standstill in front of a pub in Poggersdorf. They both get out of the car and he starts hitting the woman. Even when she is already lying on the ground, he continues to attack her.