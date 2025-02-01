Cult coach with a roar:
Pacult: “What’s wrong with you, you tulip grower?”
Austria Klagenfurt celebrated a 2:1 victory against second division side Lafnitz in the last test of the preparation - and thus won all six sparring sessions. The starting eleven for the Bundesliga opener against Salzburg is likely to be made up in all but one position. That's the situation with the many injured players. And coach Peter Pacult had the laughs on his side once again. . .
The Austria Klagenfurt boys had enough in their last test against Lafnitz. Due to the second division team's overly harsh behavior - especially from Mougnol, who should have been shown a yellow card - a riot broke out in Moosburg in Carinthia. Because Austria ace Ben Bobzien - who scored a brace to secure the 2:1 win - was repeatedly fouled, coach Peter Pacult took verbal aim at the visiting Dutch coach Percy Van Lierop in his inimitable manner. "What's wrong with you, you tulip grower?", he shouted from the bench - and had everyone laughing on his side again. . .
On the pitch, however, the purple-white starting eleven for the opener against Salzburg on February 9th could be seen:
- In the 3-5-2 system, Gkezos, Mahrer, Hinteregger will form the experienced back three, which has been very stable in preparation.
- Koch, who is hardly prone to mistakes, will play as a "six", with Salifou and Wernitznig in front of him in midfield. Cvetko (currently ill) is the first substitute and has to play his way back into the team.
- Bonnah is on the right. The only question mark: Will the offensively stronger Bennetts or the defensively better Kühn start on the left?
- Up front, it's all about Bobzien, who plays alongside Binder (as Jaritz is still ill). The search for a striker remains very, very tough. .
In general, Austria ended the preparation with six wins. "With more freshness, there will be more precision - otherwise it was very positive apart from the injuries," said sporting director Gorenzel.
Szerencsi, Wydra, Toshevski, Straudi, Dehl and Robatsch should be fit again for the GAK match on February 22 at the earliest. Schwarz underwent surgery on his fibula. "We want to talk to him about a contract extension, the ball is in his court," said Gorenzel. Lee's loan to Viktoria Berlin is through.
Test match in Moosburg: Austria Klagenfurt - Lafnitz 2:1 (1:0), goals: Bobzien (10th, 60th/penalty); Kam (84th). - Austria (3-5-2): Spari (46. Knaller); Gkezos (72. Kitz), Mahrer, Hinteregger; Bonnah (72. Owusu), Salifou, Koch, Wernitznig, Bennetts (46. Kühn); Binder (61. Juncaj), Bobzien.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.