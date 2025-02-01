Pacult: “What’s wrong with you, you tulip grower?”

The Austria Klagenfurt boys had enough in their last test against Lafnitz. Due to the second division team's overly harsh behavior - especially from Mougnol, who should have been shown a yellow card - a riot broke out in Moosburg in Carinthia. Because Austria ace Ben Bobzien - who scored a brace to secure the 2:1 win - was repeatedly fouled, coach Peter Pacult took verbal aim at the visiting Dutch coach Percy Van Lierop in his inimitable manner. "What's wrong with you, you tulip grower?", he shouted from the bench - and had everyone laughing on his side again. . .