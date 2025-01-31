New framework conditions
Salto backwards! ÖFB takes back resignations
Salto backwards at ÖFB! The dismissals of the two managing directors Bernhard Neuhold and Thomas Hollerer, dated May 31st, will be withdrawn! This was announced by the soccer association on Friday evening.
The Executive Committee of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) met for almost four hours in Vienna on Friday - and made a decision on personnel issues:
Interim President Wolfgang Bartosch had proposed in advance that the dismissals be withdrawn, thus leaving Hollerer and Neuhold in office beyond May 31 for the time being, "so that the ÖFB remains capable of acting", as the 66-year-old put it.
"General conditions have changed"
"The framework conditions have changed following the resignation of former president Klaus Mitterdorfer, as this position now also needs to be redefined and filled. It was therefore necessary to take this step. In this way, we can fully guarantee the functioning of the ÖFB in this decisive phase and focus fully on driving forward the structural reform. The newly elected chairperson of the Supervisory Board will be involved in the process of putting together the Executive Board," said Bartosch.
Especially as an Annual General Meeting with new elections is scheduled for May 18 in Bregenz and the structural reform will only be tackled afterwards. With a CEO yet to be appointed and one or two managing directors also yet to be named. Without the two managing directors, a "power vacuum" could have quickly arisen.
