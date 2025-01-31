Salto backwards! ÖFB takes back resignations

"General conditions have changed"

"The framework conditions have changed following the resignation of former president Klaus Mitterdorfer, as this position now also needs to be redefined and filled. It was therefore necessary to take this step. In this way, we can fully guarantee the functioning of the ÖFB in this decisive phase and focus fully on driving forward the structural reform. The newly elected chairperson of the Supervisory Board will be involved in the process of putting together the Executive Board," said Bartosch.