“Abuse of office is not an offense like parking”

"A lack of character"

Tschann had already been sentenced to eleven months in prison in the first conviction and thus only narrowly avoided forced removal from office. "The fact that Simon Tschann did not have the decency to resign of his own accord is a heavy burden for the city. I find it particularly lacking in character that he blames his employees and then claims to protect them," rages Leiter. As a police officer, he trusts the rule of law and is certain that, given the clarity of the first verdict, the second instance will uphold it.