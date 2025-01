Poland’s former justice minister Ziobro arrested

The committee then requested 30 days' detention from the public prosecutor's office. Ziobro wrote on the X platform that the committee of inquiry was illegal, which is why he did not voluntarily hand himself in. It was set up by Donald Tusk's center-left government. The aim is to investigate whether the PiS government, which led the country from 2015 to 2023, used the Israeli espionage software Pegasus to spy on political opponents.