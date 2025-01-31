Is the Austrian Armed Forces moving four Eurofighters from Zeltweg?

In November 2024, this information caused a stir: The military flight operations of the Eurofighters at the airbase in Zeltweg were not possible for several days. The 14 jets are supposed to be ready for alert take-offs at any time to defend the airspace over Austria. In the event of unknown aircraft or loss of communication, they normally take off within minutes. This happens around 50 times a year. "So for the first time in more than 50 years, not a single Eurofighter was on standby for several days during this November weekend," reported the "Krone" at the time.