Udo Jürgens auction raises 1.7 million euros

Every lot - apart from three (Klimt, Bentley, concert grand piano) - was offered without reserve (from one euro). 954 people registered for the auction. 98 percent of the lots sold at prices well above their upper estimates. Participants in the auction came from 23 countries such as Germany (50 percent of the bids), Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain - and even from Asia, Australia and North and Central America. A portion of the auction proceeds will be used to support the Udo Jürgens Foundation.