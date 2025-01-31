Everything is gone!
Udo Jürgens auction raises 1.7 million euros
Udo Jürgens superstar: The online auction of items from the estate of the great entertainer raised around 1.7 million euros. This is "more than three times the upper pre-auction estimate", the auction house Sotheby's announced on Friday.
All 99 lots were sold and 3150 bids were placed. More than 1000 people attended the previews in Vienna, Munich and Cologne. Jürgens' concert piano by Wilhelm Schimmel became the most expensive piece.
The glass grand piano was Jürgens' preferred musical instrument and accompanied him at many of his performances. Together with a piano stool made of Plexiglas and white leather, the estimated price here was between 20,000 and 30,000 euros. In the end, an Austrian collector and fan paid 240,000 euros.
Expensive bathrobe
There was also enormous interest in an iconic white terrycloth bathrobe (personalized and signed by German footballers), estimated at 150 to 200 euros. According to the auction house, an intense bidding war shortly before the end of the auction extended the running time for this lot by 20 minutes, so that the artist's moisture-sucking trademark realized a result of 26,400 euros after 54 bids - 176 times the lower estimate.
A sculpture by the Franco-German artist Jean (Hans) Arp, conceived in 1965 and completed in 1967, was worth 192,000 euros to a private collector. According to Sotheby's, there was great interest in a watercolor by Gustav Klimt from the start of the auction, with the hammer falling at 168,000 euros after 28 bids - 14 times the lower estimate of 12,000 to 18,000 euros.
Interested parties from 23 countries
More than 48 bids were placed for Jürgens' Bentley Continental GTC, his two-door luxury convertible with four seats. Valued at 50,000 to 70,000 euros, the vehicle changed hands for 132,000 euros. A Mercedes-Benz by Jürgens, manufactured in 2012, also enjoyed great popularity: after more than 42 bids, the dark blue metallic car was auctioned off for 33,600 euros.
The Starfighter helmet, which Jürgens wore during a supersonic flight, went for 31,200 euros, with an estimated price of 1,000 to 2,000 euros.
Every lot - apart from three (Klimt, Bentley, concert grand piano) - was offered without reserve (from one euro). 954 people registered for the auction. 98 percent of the lots sold at prices well above their upper estimates. Participants in the auction came from 23 countries such as Germany (50 percent of the bids), Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain - and even from Asia, Australia and North and Central America. A portion of the auction proceeds will be used to support the Udo Jürgens Foundation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
