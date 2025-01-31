The ÖSV boss
Stadlober: “We are dangerous outsiders at the World Championships!”
Ahead of the Alpine World Ski Championships starting next Tuesday in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober doesn't want to set a medal target, but "if it used to be said that six to eight medals would be possible, then it will also be true this year"! The team has clout, a start with a medal would be desirable. "Maybe it's not so bad that we're the dangerous underdogs."
Two podium finishes so close to the home World Championships - Manuel Feller and Fabio Gstrein couldn't have timed it better as second and third in the Schladming slalom, could they?
Roswitha Stadlober: That gave the team a jolt, it's wonderful that they got it down. But we were confident because they put in good partial performances and individual runs. That's why there was calm inside, even if it came to a head for some because of the pressure to qualify. Now things have calmed down outside as well.
Ski fans will be put to the test this winter ...
Expectations are very high on both sides. That's the great thing, because if it didn't matter, skiing wouldn't be so interesting. The Austrian fan wants to see success, the athletes generate these emotions.
Injuries also dampened the mood, the fate of Nina Ortlieb hardly leaves anyone untouched. How do you deal with such situations?
I feel really bad, every injury is one too many. There are a few people who have such serious injuries all the time. Lisa Grill is one of them. It hits me hard and hurts me incredibly because I'm so powerless as a person.
The World Cup team will be nominated on Sunday. How strong is the current team?
A home World Cup has its own special characteristics for the home team. If you're also the favorite, the pressure is even greater. Maybe it's not such a bad thing that we're the dangerous underdogs. The power is there, we may have fewer than in the past who can strike, but they can succeed and finish successfully. I am convinced of that.
Are there any medal targets?
If a bit of luck is on our side, we can even win a medal in every competition. Some people are hanging on by a thread, but it's still possible. I believe it, and the others believe it too. The ones we have, they have quick momentum. If it used to be said that we would win six to eight medals, then it will also be true this year. The best is of course a gold.
What memories do you have of your world championships, you won slalom silver in Crans Montana in 1987?
I was leading after the first run and didn't get it down. I know that side of it too. I can empathize with situations and also with the pressure of qualifying. In 1988 at the last race in Kranjska Gora (second/note) I only qualified for the Olympic Games (fourth). I knew that if that didn't work out, they wouldn't take me. These are issues that are now coming back to me. I can empathize with them.
What would success at the home World Championships mean in terms of the much-discussed crisis in the junior sector?
When people ask me when I consider it to be a successful World Championships, I say when we inspire lots of young people to ski. Many successful athletes say that they have been more than inspired by a major event, by people, by role models. That's why a major event is so important to be visible. I can imagine that people like Manu Feller or Braathen are an inspiration for young people, which is good and necessary.
The team competition also marks the opening of the World Championships, what would you like to see on Tuesday?
It's not a concert of wishes, but a medal at the start would give you one and you wouldn't have to chase after one. That would be good for the whole team, let's hope so. The opening ceremony will be embedded for the first time, it will be great, a medal would be the icing on the cake.
You experienced a home World Championships in Schladming as an athlete in 1982. What does a major event at home mean for an athlete?
The hype was already huge back then. But I had no pressure because I'd only just arrived. Everyone wants a home World Championships, but of course the pressure is even greater because the attention is simply greater. Everyone wants to do their best, so you put a lot of pressure on yourself. That's what makes it so difficult. This will be a very special World Cup in terms of perception, because we're all trying to raise it to a level where people say, wow, that was the best World Cup so far. The athletes are also caught up in this maelstrom. The pressure is there. Those who can handle it best will perform best.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
