Stadlober: “We are dangerous outsiders at the World Championships!”

You experienced a home World Championships in Schladming as an athlete in 1982. What does a major event at home mean for an athlete?

The hype was already huge back then. But I had no pressure because I'd only just arrived. Everyone wants a home World Championships, but of course the pressure is even greater because the attention is simply greater. Everyone wants to do their best, so you put a lot of pressure on yourself. That's what makes it so difficult. This will be a very special World Cup in terms of perception, because we're all trying to raise it to a level where people say, wow, that was the best World Cup so far. The athletes are also caught up in this maelstrom. The pressure is there. Those who can handle it best will perform best.