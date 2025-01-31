Popular vacation destination
Guests stormed Austria: 154 million visitors in 2024
2024 was a record year for the domestic tourism industry and its guests. Overnight stays in hotels, guesthouses and vacation apartments rose by 2.1 percent compared to 2023 to 154.29 million, exceeding the previous record set in 2019 by one percent.
The increase was mainly due to international guests, with particularly high growth from the USA. However, Germany remained by far the most important market. 40 million holidaymakers came from Austria.
- Tyrol and Salzburg accounted for more than half of the overnight stays in the previous year. However, Vienna recorded the highest growth, with Styria and Burgenland also posting significant increases.
- In terms of accommodation types, commercial vacation apartments and houses in particular recorded a significant increase: 20.21 million overnight stays represented an increase of 8.1 percent compared to the previous year.
- The majority of overnight stays were accounted for by accommodation establishments in the 5- and 4-star categories (54.63 million overnight stays).
In 2024, arrivals also rose to a new high: compared to the previous year, the number of guests in 2024 increased by 3.3 percent to 46.71 million, compared to the pre-corona period in 2019, the increase was 1.1 percent, according to figures from Statistics Austria.
Top start to the current winter season
In November and December 2024, a total of 18.17 million overnight stays were recorded across Austria, with the number of guests rising to 6.12 million, exceeding the six million threshold for the first time in this period.
