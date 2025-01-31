Red-green coalition
Government poker: Who will Doskozil bring into the team?
Who will sit on the government bench with SPÖ state leader Hans Peter Doskozil is currently one of the most burning questions in politics. Behind closed doors at the Landhaus in Eisenstadt, there is a lot of murmuring and whispering. The "Krone" picked up the most important news.
Away from the red-green negotiations on a coalition for the next five years, there is a lot of talk about who will take a seat on the government bench next to Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and who will be in charge in the future. Within the SPÖ, three leading personalities are in high demand.
In starting position
Leonhard Schneemann is preceded by a good reputation, which the experienced expert has earned in economic issues and in the implementation of the care support points.
Daniela Winkler is regarded as a highly committed politician who has scored highly on important issues such as women, families and education. She is committed to equal opportunities.
Heinrich Dorner had a firm grip on the infrastructure department during the last term of office. Another era under his patronage is easy to imagine for political kibitzers. The state politician is well received, he is popular. He is characterized by his down-to-earth attitude.
Change at the top of the state parliament
Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf has a top standing when it comes to environmental, climate and consumer protection as well as agriculture. However, these agendas could - at least in part - be taken over by the new state councillor from the Green Party, Anja Haider-Wallner.
In this case, Eisenkopf would be a worthy alternative to taking on the role of the respected president of the state parliament, as is rumored behind closed doors. Robert Hergovich, the current President of Parliament, could play a special role as coordinator, pulling the strings for the government. He is regarded as an experienced all-rounder.
Still being debated
"It's all just speculation," echoes through the corridors of the Landhaus. Voters will have to wait a little longer for an official presentation of Burgenland's new political decision-makers.
Next Monday, the course of action will be determined within the SPÖ, while at the same time the question of personnel for the provincial government will be raised in the committees. The tasks of the Green state councillor will be discussed towards the end of the coalition negotiations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
