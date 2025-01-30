Brunner on migration:
“The previous rules have not worked”
"Nobody understands why people who are not allowed to stay in the European Union are not repatriated," said EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner on Thursday. He said he understood the stricter migration policy in Germany.
"We all know that the previous rules have not worked", said Brunner. As reported, the conservative CDU/CSU and the right-wing populist AfD voted in favor of a stricter migration policy in the Bundestag on Wednesday. Migrants who do not have valid entry documents are to be turned away at Germany's borders. In addition, people who are required to leave the country are to be detained and border controls are to be permanent.
Brunner himself intends to present a proposal for new EU legislation on returns in mid-March. The European Union must protect external borders and ensure the functioning of Schengen. On Thursday, EU interior ministers met in Warsaw for an informal meeting under the Polish Presidency to discuss returns.
Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) traveled from Austria. He also welcomes the new German course. "I understand that they are becoming more robust and tougher," said Karner. Austria carries out more deportations than Germany. He now wants to find joint ways to also be able to deport people to Afghanistan and Syria.
Currently, an asylum seeker must have close ties to a country outside of Europe in order for a procedure to be carried out there. For example, the person must have worked and lived there. This passage is reportedly to be deleted. There is also agreement that close cooperation is needed with countries outside Europe, for example with regard to visa currencies.
I understand the need to be more robust and tougher.
Innenminister Karner zum deutschen Migrationskurs
However, it will probably be months before a corresponding law is passed. At the meeting, Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser maintained her country's border controls, while Luxembourg's Interior Minister announced her objection to a possible extension of the controls.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.