Wacker Innsbruck sets course for professional operation

As above

But everything is already being done in the background to return to professional soccer. "We want to have the structure as if we were playing a league higher up," explained president Hannes Rauch: "If we are promoted to the Westliga, then we want to be set up like a 2nd division club." That's why two limited companies are currently being set up: one for the 1st team's sporting activities and one for marketing. "Our partner Los Angeles FC gives us stability," explained Rauch.