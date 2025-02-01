The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger celebrates the new moon
How we daydream about the rest of the year on the last day of January!"Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes as a columnist about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
The first month of the year is drawing to a close, and the last day of January marks a special moment: the new moon. Traditionally, the new moon stands for new beginnings, reflection and setting intentions as well as leaving old burdens behind. For families, this time offers an ideal opportunity to pause and consciously shape the coming year together.
Start with a family check-in: sit down together and talk about the past month of January. What went well? What challenges did you face? What wishes and goals does each family member have for the coming months? This open discussion promotes understanding and solidarity within the family.
Use the energy of the new moon to create a vision board together. Collect pictures, words or symbols that represent the family's individual and shared goals for the year. This not only strengthens cohesion, but also shows visions and dreams.
Don't forget self-care! As a parent, it is essential to take care of your own needs. Perhaps consciously plan time for yourself on this day. More tips on this in my book "Selfcare for Mums".
Today, the last day of January 2025, with its new moon energy, offers the perfect opportunity to pause and dream together.
