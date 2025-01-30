How operations are running in the controversial outpatient clinic

"We couldn't treat broken necks before"

Erich Schaflinger, Medical Director of LKH Hochsteiermark and "face" of the project, believes his goal has been achieved. "We have a significant increase in activity compared to Bruck." Both in terms of numbers - 1150 patients were treated, 106 of whom were admitted as inpatients - as well as the scope of the service: "We were able to treat a patient with two fractures in the cervical spine - i.e. a broken neck - which would not have been possible before." The same applies to a fracture with a ruptured spleen, which could only be treated because the surgical departments are now at one location.