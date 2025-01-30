Good for loans
ECB cuts interest rates again in the eurozone
Good news for borrowers in Europe: at its first monetary policy meeting this year, the European Central Bank (ECB) continued its series of key interest rate cuts.
The ECB Governing Council decided on Thursday to cut the deposit rate, which is decisive for the financial market, by a quarter of a percentage point from 3.00% to 2.75%. The key interest rate was also reduced by 25 basis points to 2.90%. This marks the fifth interest rate cut since the ECB initiated the interest rate turnaround in June 2024.
Loans are becoming cheaper again
These developments are good news for borrowers. By lowering the key interest rate, banks can borrow money from the central bank at more favorable conditions.
These savings are often passed on to customers, resulting in lower interest rates for various types of loans. For example, mortgage rates, business loans and consumer loans could become cheaper, which would encourage investment and consumption.
With this interest rate policy, the ECB is pursuing the goal of stimulating the economy and controlling inflation in the eurozone. The more favorable financing options will encourage both companies and private individuals to make investments and increase spending, which can support economic growth.
Interest rate cuts unlikely to be felt so quickly
However, it is important to note that the impact of interest rate cuts is not always immediate and depends on a number of factors, including the speed of response from banks and the general economic situation. Nevertheless, the current interest rate cuts offer borrowers a good opportunity to benefit from more favorable conditions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.