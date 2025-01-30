Hundreds of arrests
Europol strike against drug counterfeiters
International investigators have succeeded in striking a major blow against a gang specializing in the counterfeiting of medicines and the trade in illegal doping products. On Thursday, the police authority Europol announced the arrest of 418 suspects and the seizure of millions of pills and ampoules.
The counterfeiting of medicines and the trade in illegal doping products are an increasing threat in the EU, warned the European police authority. The spread of counterfeit preparations is damaging health and safety - the counterfeit preparations include painkillers, cancer drugs, doping substances, hormones and psychotropic drugs. The regular producers would make billions in losses. The investigators, who were active in 30 countries from April to November 2024, put the value of the goods at more than eleven million euros.
According to information from Europol, organized crime is behind the trade and production of counterfeit pharmaceutical products. Gangs would label preparations with false labels or copy expensive drugs. Stolen medicines are also traded.
Europol warns of offers on social media
The goods are mainly offered for sale on social media and online. The sellers usually remain anonymous, making them difficult to track down. Europol warns consumers against buying and taking such illegal preparations. They could be very dangerous to health.
