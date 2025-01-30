Europol strike against drug counterfeiters

The counterfeiting of medicines and the trade in illegal doping products are an increasing threat in the EU, warned the European police authority. The spread of counterfeit preparations is damaging health and safety - the counterfeit preparations include painkillers, cancer drugs, doping substances, hormones and psychotropic drugs. The regular producers would make billions in losses. The investigators, who were active in 30 countries from April to November 2024, put the value of the goods at more than eleven million euros.