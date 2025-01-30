"Fast-paced, revolutionary and infinite worlds" - this is how the producers of the successful Holiday on Ice format describe their new show "No Limits", with which they will also be making a guest appearance in Innsbruck's Olympic Hall for four performances from Friday. "We want to transport the audience into our magical, colorful and cheerful world," explains CEO and producer Peter O'Keeffe. The new show does justice to 80 years of ice show history and focuses on state-of-the-art elements and technologies.