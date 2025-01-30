Shows in the Olympic Hall
A new production of the spectacular figure skating festival will once again shake the Olympic Hall in Innsbruck this year. Four shows will take place next weekend and will once again captivate visitors.
"Fast-paced, revolutionary and infinite worlds" - this is how the producers of the successful Holiday on Ice format describe their new show "No Limits", with which they will also be making a guest appearance in Innsbruck's Olympic Hall for four performances from Friday. "We want to transport the audience into our magical, colorful and cheerful world," explains CEO and producer Peter O'Keeffe. The new show does justice to 80 years of ice show history and focuses on state-of-the-art elements and technologies.
Love story on the ice
"No Limits" tells an adventurous love story. The audience joins the protagonists on the ice on a captivating hero's journey. The story shows how to overcome boundaries, find love and at the same time focuses on the power of human connection. A playful adventure between fantasy and reality.
This year's tour will once again see the world's best figure skaters show off their skills on the icy stage. With amazing performances, daring stunts and figure skating at a special level, visitors will once again be captivated. "Whether challenging jumps, impressive ensemble choreographies or emotional reinterpretations of classic Holiday on Ice elements - 'No Limits' combines all of this and overcomes boundaries," say the organizers. This is made possible by a high-end lighting concept and innovative technology.
Information and tickets
The performances in Innsbruck's Olympic Hall will take place on Friday, January 31, at 7 pm, Saturday, February 1, at 4 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday, February 2, at 1 pm. At the show on Saturday, 8 pm, there is a 25 percent discount on all categories at the "Ladies Night Special" - while stocks last. Info and tickets: olympiaworld.at or oeticket.com
Major event also focuses on sustainability on arrival
As with many other events, sustainability is also a top priority. The event has been recognized as a "Green Event Tirol". Among other things, the focus is on free public transportation with the IVB and the avoidance of waste. The gastronomic offer also takes sustainable aspects and social responsibility into account.
