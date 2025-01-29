Here Sharon Stone finds out WHO her ancestor is!

Charlemagne (768-814) was king of the Frankish Empire and Roman emperor from 800. His empire encompassed large parts of modern-day France, Germany, Italy and other regions of Europe. He led numerous campaigns, including the protracted Saxon Wars (772-804), in the course of which he subjugated the region and forced the Christianization of the Saxons. Charles had a decisive influence on medieval Europe and is regarded as one of the central figures in European history.