Hollywood shocker:

Here Sharon Stone finds out WHO her ancestor is!

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 14:00

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone was completely stunned by the revelation that one of the most important rulers in history is one of her ancestors. 

The 66-year-old was speechless when the host of the US program "Finding Your Roots", Henry Louis Gates Jr., told her: "Charlemagne (the former king who changed Europe) is your 38th great-grandfather. The first Holy Roman Emperor. He was a mean guy."

He went on to explain to her that this was one of the most important people in history who created modern Europe with an iron will. Stone responded in utter amazement, "If you want to see someone completely stunned, look at my face." 

The PBS channel published the special scene on YouTube - you can watch it here:

Charlemagne (768-814) was king of the Frankish Empire and Roman emperor from 800. His empire encompassed large parts of modern-day France, Germany, Italy and other regions of Europe. He led numerous campaigns, including the protracted Saxon Wars (772-804), in the course of which he subjugated the region and forced the Christianization of the Saxons. Charles had a decisive influence on medieval Europe and is regarded as one of the central figures in European history.

Highly intelligent and talented
With an above-average intelligence quotient of 154 and a college degree in creative writing, Sharon Stone is one of Hollywood's most respected actresses. She had her breakthrough in 1992 with the erotic thriller "Basic Instinct".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Folgen Sie uns auf